Kravchuk signed the agreements that attested to the dissolution of the Soviet Union| Photo: EFE/Sergey Dolzhenko

THE Ukraine’s first president after independence from the Soviet Union, Leonid Kravtchukdied this Tuesday (10) at the age of 88, according to the Ukrainian Servant of the People party, of the current ruler, Volodymyr Zelensky.

“He made a great contribution to the formation of our state,” the party wrote on Facebook. “During the presidency of Leonid Kravtchuk, the main Ukrainian symbols were approved and the Armed Forces of Ukraine were formed. Thus, Ukraine’s independence was recognized throughout the world,” added the caption.

Kravchuk was president of Ukraine from 1991 to 1994. Along with the then presidents of Russia, Boris Yeltsin, and Belarus, Stanislav Shushkevich (who died last week), he signed the agreements that attested to the dissolution of the Soviet Union. In July 2020, he headed the Ukrainian delegation in the trilateral contact group for the peaceful solution of the situation in the Donbass region.

THE Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Presidency Andriy Yermak, also expressed their condolences on Kravtchuk’s death. “Sad news and a great loss. I met him personally and I’m proud of it. He was a wise Ukrainian patriot, hence a truly historic figure in the achievement of our independence,” Yermak wrote on Telegram.