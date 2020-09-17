In September, not only state but also independent theaters open in Barnaul. On September 24, the audience will be awaited by the “Serf Theater”, on September 25 – the “Match” art space.

On the new site on the street. Kirov, 51a spectators of the “Serf Theater” will be waiting for a large hall for 126 seats and a stage 6 m deep and 15 m long. Here you can put on full-fledged performances, as well as hold musical evenings, KVN, Stand-Up and so on. It is reported by altapress.ru…

The traditional “Pulp Fiction” will be held 36 times at the “Match” theater venue. About 20 young Barnaul authors will perform in front of the audience – they will read their poems.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the divergence of opinions that he had with the artistic director of the Mariinsky Theater Valery Gergiev on the issue of resuming concert activities during a pandemic. The head of state expressed this opinion back in an interview in June, which was shown on the Russia 1 TV channel on September 6. The Russian leader noted that this is an unjustified risk that can lead to irreparable consequences for the artists.