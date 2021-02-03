History repeats itself. As a sequence in loop. A week after having resolved the conflict with Fabricio Bustos for not respecting the contract that had been signed (with a substantial salary improvement in September of last year), Independiente’s leadership finds itself in the same situation. Only now it is Alan Franco who claims.

The defender has not yet been sent the corresponding papers to validate the agreement made five months ago and the malaise grows. Will you turn to the footballers’ guild?

The blood did not reach the river of Devil In the case of the right-back, who was determined to initiate a claim and stop training if he did not receive the copy of the new contract that the Board of Directors itself had announced on September 1 on their social networks. After the issue was exposed in the media, Héctor Maldonado (general secretary of the club) put the missing signature and delivered the document to calm the waters.

Now it is Franco who sees the same thing happening to him as his defense partner. The kid born in Villa Tranquila had also had a significant increase in his salary in 2020. The managers had rejected an offer that came for him from Croatia and the player was not satisfied because he wanted a jump in the economy.

For this reason, and with the idea that together with Bustos they are heading to forge themselves as new references in a dressing room that needs a sense of belonging, Independiente’s CD chose to offer them better numbers than the footballers accepted.

However, the contracts that had been initialed by Pablo Moyano (vice president), were missing Maldonado’s autograph. Everything was stretched to fill the patience of the protagonists. From the surroundings of the central defender they confirmed that there were still no answers from the leadership, but that for the moment Franco did not go to the Agremiados. They hope that, as happened with Bustos, everything will be resolved without the need to reach the claim instance.

Draw and defeat in the first friendly

Julio Independiente César Falcioni put first before Godoy Cruz. It was a series of two friendlies of 60 minutes each. The first duel was played by both starting teams and resulted in a 1-1 draw, with goals from Martín Ojeda and Leonel González, against.

The Red formed with: Sosa; Bustos, Barreto, Franco, Costa, Ortega; Lucas Romero, Pablo Hernández; Velasco; Palacios and Silvio Romero. Lucas Rodríguez and Federico Martínez did not participate as they are recovering from various muscular discomforts.

Meanwhile, the duel between the substitutes was for the Mendoza 1-0 with a goal from Mario Galeano. Independiente’s team was: Milton Alvarez; Assisi, Ostachuk, Costa, Togni; Blanco, Lucas González, So Señora; Roa; Menéndez and Messiniti.