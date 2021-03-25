The singer Rigoberta Bandini admits that she cries at concerts when she performs Party. He is moved because he composed it confined and transports him to the pre-pandemic life: “He talks about that party that I will never leave when the world becomes the world again,” he says over the phone. The artist, named Paula Ribó (30 years old, Barcelona), is glad that the performances are gradually resumed this spring. “I am grateful for the festivals, the halls and all the members of the sector who are doing an extra effort,” she adds. She participates in the Cara-B cycle, organized in her hometown. It is one of the festivals that has adapted to these times, with independent pop and rock that does not want to be at home and defends a space for less commercial music in their cities. Other examples are Encaja2, in Gijón, or the Vermut Bala sessions, in Madrid.

In addition to Rigoberta Bandini, they will perform in Cara-B Ladilla Rusa, Joe Crepúsculo or La Zowi, among others. The co-director, Adrián D. Bóveda, points out that this festival was created “to alleviate a certain gap that did not exist in Barcelona”. “It is youth music for a curious audience, wanting to discover new proposals that are not usually heard in other spaces”, and adds that the tickets have already been sold out for four years.

Due to the restrictions, they have gone from a festival to a cycle, called Cara-B Xtra, in which they have reduced the capacity at the Fabra y Coats Creation Factory to 300 people per show and have enabled one ticket for each of the 15 concerts – before with only one you could attend several. The Cara-B co-director maintains that, despite the difficulties, they felt “obliged to propose something”. In addition, it points out the responsibility of the Administrations, both local and regional, to support concert halls and other cultural and musical events: “If the economic profitability was poor, because it is not a commercial festival, it is a niche festival, right now they are deficit ”, he assures.

“We are trying to recover paralyzed groups and artists with psychological problems who have returned to their parents’ house” Juan Santaner, from the Vermú Bala sessions in Madrid

Juan Santaner, who organizes the Vermú Bala sessions in different spaces in Madrid, underlines how hard the cancellation of festivals has been: “We are trying to recover paralyzed groups and artists with psychological problems who have returned to their parents’ house.” Last year 82 concerts were canceled, but they have adapted to the circumstances with a show for a morning schedule: “It occurred to us as a sure way for the artists of our agency (Industrias Bala) to return little by little”. In this edition, their fifth anniversary, they already have 10 recitals and have scheduled approximately another ten, where Los Hermanos Dalton, Crudo Pimento or Sofía Comas will perform.

“We had to make safe conducts so that some could rehearse. We are mired in insecurity, “he admits, and mentions how” devastating “it is that governments are not aware that it is an” essential sector “. Faced with the tragedy, he found many reasons to bet on alternative music, but he highlighted two: mental and economic health. “I’m not so interested in big events because they are different businesses, I bet on independent, alternative and talented people.”

A concert of the Encaja2 cycle, in the Caja Escénica del Teatro Jovellanos (Gijón).

Pedro Vigil, one of the creators of the Encaja2 concert series, also wanted to help independent groups from Gijón. The idea came up right in the middle of confinement with a video call: “We are a public company and our manager asked us to look for proposals. We turned to a flexible format to reactivate the Teatro Jovellanos Stage Box ”. They opted for a restricted audience, of 30 or 40 people, and with the option of watching the show online. “The idea was to bring the theater home with a careful production,” he explains.

They began in July of last year, they have more than 20 concerts, where artists such as Óscar Mulero, Rodrigo Cuevas or Pablo und Destruktion have played, and their programming is closed until June, with musicians such as San Jerónimo, L’Exotighost, Cicada or Ainara Legardon . Even so, Vigil laments the disappearance of a middle class of groups that were professionals: “We support the local scene, we pull a profile that has no other avenues of growth.”

Faced with the crisis, Rigoberta Bandini encourages a return to the shows. “They feed our spirit and are good for the little heart.” She invites her Party: Singing is a catharsis that multiplies on stage. It is such a powerful collective experience …. And we have lived it together ”.

Face-B Xtra Date: From March 24 to 26 Location: Fabrica Fabra i Coats, Barcelona Some artists: Rigoberta Bandini, Ladilla Rusa, Joe Crepúsculo, La Zowi.

Bullet Vermouth Date: March and April, with pending confirmations Location: In different areas of Madrid Some artists: Los Hermanos Dalton, Crudo Pimento or Sofía Comas.

Fits2 Date: Scheduled until June Location: Scenic Box of the Jovellanos Theater, Gijón Some artists: San Jerónimo, L’Exotighost, Cicada and Ainara Legardon.

Ebroclub Festival Date: From May 13 to 15 Location: The Screw Factory, La Rioja Some artists: Ian Kay, Lie Detectors and The Phantom Dragsters.