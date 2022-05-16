The Brazilian International hosts Independiente Medellín on Tuesday in a match for the fifth day of the Copa Sudamericana, in which the paisas are forced to win to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the round of 16 of the continental tournament.

A match without the right to draw

The ‘Colorado’ from Porto Alegre is currently the second in the classification of Group E of the South American, with 6 pointsthe same as Guaireña but with a lower balance of goals, so, with two games to go, they depend on their own victory and a setback for the Paraguayan team to assume leadership and aspire to the only place in the round of 16.

In the same way, Independiente Medellín, third in the standings with 4 points, the same as on October 9 in Ecuador, also depends on a victory in their visit to Inter and a setback by Guaireña to assume leadership.

Both Inter and Medellín depend on Guaireña not scoring points on his visit to October 9, also scheduled for Tuesday.

To win in Porto Alegre, the Brazilian team, led by coach Mano Menezes, have to overcome the current streak because, despite being undefeated for eight games, they have only drawn draws in their last four games.

Menezes affirmed that the “Colorado” had good performances and began by winning their last two games, with Juventude and with Corinthians for the Brazilian Championship, but that, due to carelessness, they allowed their rivals to equalize in the final minutes.

“If we play with the same dedication and the same organization as in those two games, we will be able to win on Tuesday. If we win, we will have a chance of advancing in the South American”, said. Menezes will have to replace three of his regular starters as midfielder Alan Patrick, who excelled in Saturday’s draw with Corinthians, is not registered for the Libertadores, nor is Pedro Henrique. The other casualty is that of Taison, who was injured and has no plans to return to the court.

Independiente Medellín, which beat Deportivo Pasto 1-0 on Saturday and qualified fourth in the Colombian League finals, landed in Porto Alegre on Sunday with two players in doubtleft-back Yulián Gómez and midfielder David Loaiza, who had to be substituted due to physical discomfort in the match two days ago.

The coach of the Colombian team, Julio Comesaña, included the two players in the delegation that arrived in Brazil despite the fact that it still depends on the release of the doctors, but said that the initial impression is that they will not have problems playing.

The Medellín team will not be able to count on Uruguayan midfielder Javier Méndez in Porto Alegre due to expulsion or left-back Germán Gutiérrez due to injury, but they are its main figures, including Argentines Adrián Arregui and Luciano Pons, as well as Jean Pineda.

Time and TV

The decisive match for the classification of Group E of the South American will be played at 5:15 pm (Colombian time)at the Beira-Río stadium, in the city of Porto Alegre.

Broadcast DirecTV Sports.

EFE