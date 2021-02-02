The rulings of the highest FIFA Sports Court, the CAS, are falling like dominoes to Independiente. They are all against and the amount that he will have to face in immediate debts amounts to 6 million dollars in total. How will the leadership of the Red to meet payments and avoid punishments such as the ban on adding reinforcements?

That is the big question that settled on the red side of Avellaneda since the news began to emerge about the final sentences in the cases of Fernando Amorebieta, Francisco Silva, Torino (for the pass of Gastón Silva), Defensor Sporting (for the Carlos Benavídez’s file) and América (for the purchases of Silvio Romero and Cecilio Domínguez).

El Rojo has to cancel the debt with Vasco Amorebieta in order to join.

Of all those obligations, one has already expired and therefore the disqualification to incorporate already falls on the Devil. It is the debt with Vasco Amorebieta, which amounts to 360 thousand dollars. This is the most urgent to solve. “We have already sent the payment order and tomorrow (for this Wednesday) it will be reaching the player”, ensures a strong voice from the board.

When this actually happens and the amount is paid, Independiente will regain its freedom to add new players in the next 48 hours. The other claims, if they are not complied with in a timely manner, will not affect this market window but rather the sanctions – if they reach that instance – will be applied in the winter pass book.

The deadlines to pay the rest of the judgments have not yet expired, but the countdown has already started and the time is short: between 30 and 45 days. In Red they trust in generating their own resources to take care of everything. The sale of Alexander Barboza a Libertad that could be closed in the next few hours will mean an immediate income of $ 1.5 million.

The sale of Alexander Barboza will bring fresh money to the Devil. Photo: EFE

Will there be another sale? At the moment there are no other offers on the table, but it is not ruled out that if one arrives that satisfies, it will be made and thus continue to collect.

Apart from this, the Board of Directors is in negotiations to seal the link with a new main sponsor for his shirt, something that will mean another important income. Meanwhile, evaluates requesting Conmebol an advance of the prizes for participation in the South American Cup 2021.

At the same time, the planning of a trust that already has the approval of the DC continues. An important actor for its formation is Sergio Palazzo, the club’s new sports secretary and head of La Bancaria.

Tic tac, tic tac, the clock is running fast in Independiente. The terms are shortened and the debts to be covered are several. That is why the leadership moves to avoid more punishments that affect the team.

Julio Falcioni’s first team

Julio César Falcioni and his Independiente will take the field to test themselves for the first time. It will be this Wednesday against Godoy Cruz at the LIbertadores de América, behind closed doors.

The Emperor has his first formation ready. It will be a 4-3-1-2 with the following chosen: Sebastián Sosa; Fabricio Bustos, Alan Franco, Sergio Barreto, Thomas Ortega; Domingo Blanco, Lucas Romero, Pablo Hernández; Alan Velasco; Sebastián Palacios and Silvio Romero