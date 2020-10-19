Two thirds of Germans are in favor of a complaints office to investigate allegations against police officers. So far there are only six federal states with such police officers.

COLOGNE / KIEL epd | According to a WDR survey, two thirds of Germans are in favor of an independent complaints office for police offenses based on the example of Schleswig-Holstein. For 65 percent of citizens in Germany, the establishment of such an investigative authority is going in the right direction, according to the results published on Monday in Cologne. On the other hand, 30 percent of those surveyed are of the opinion that such a change is going in the wrong direction. On behalf of the WDR, the opinion research institute Infratest dimap surveyed 1,000 voters.

According to research by WDR and “Handelsblatt”, there are special complaints offices, the state police officers, only in six federal states. In Berlin the Senate has decided to appoint a police officer, but this has not yet happened. Only the complaints offices in Schleswig-Holstein are “really independent”, Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg. You just have to report to the state parliament. The complaints office in Saxony, Thuringia and Lower Saxony, on the other hand, are either incorporated into the State Chancellery or the Ministry of the Interior.

In North Rhine-Westphalia and other federal states, right-wing extremist suspected cases, allegations of racism and various cases of police violence had recently sparked discussions. In Germany, police officers investigate such cases against police officers. The public prosecutor’s office is also responsible for monitoring the police.

Experts criticize this practice and call for the establishment of an independent complaints and investigative authority that citizens can turn to. There is such an authority in Denmark, for example. Over 30 employees there handle complaints about the police and have extensive investigative powers.