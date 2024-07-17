Reutersi reuters – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/reuters/ 07/17/2024 – 8:52

Retailer Americanas said on Tuesday, 16, that an investigation by an independent committee found accounting fraud responsible for inconsistencies in the balance sheet that led to a request for judicial recovery of the company in January 2023.

The Federal Police are conducting an investigation into an alleged R$25.3 billion accounting fraud at Americanas, one of the largest online and physical retailers in Brazil.

“The evidence presented by the committee confirms the existence of accounting fraud, characterized mainly by undue entries in the Suppliers account, through fictitious VPC contracts (cooperative advertising funds) and by financial operations known as ‘risk withdrawn’, among other fraudulent operations and incorrectly reflected in the company’s balance sheet”, said Americanas in a document to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

The retailer said it will take the necessary steps to inform authorities of the independent committee’s findings. It also said it “will continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.”

Former Americanas CEO Miguel Gutierrez, a key target of the police investigation, was briefly arrested in Madrid last month by Spanish police before being released. Brazilian authorities are seeking his extradition from Spain, where he currently lives.

Anna Saicali, a former Americanas executive involved in the alleged accounting fraud, handed over her passport to the police, which prevents her from leaving Brazil for now.