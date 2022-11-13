Former Slovenian Foreign Minister Logar acknowledges the victory of candidate Pirc Musar in the presidential elections

In the second round of presidential elections in Slovenia, an independent candidate, non-partisan civil activist, lawyer and writer Natasha Pirc Musar took the lead. Her victory was acknowledged by the second contender, ex-Foreign Minister of State Anze Logar, reports RIA News.

“Natasha Pirc Musar becomes the fifth president of Slovenia and the first lady president, I congratulate her,” the diplomat said, adding that she will become a good head of state if she listens to the opinion of citizens.

Based on the results of counting 98.29 percent of the votes, Pirc Musar received 54.03 percent, Logar – 45.96 percent. The second round of elections took place on Sunday, November 13, with a turnout of 45.97 percent.

The current president of Slovenia, Borut Pahor, has served two terms in office and cannot be elected, according to the state constitution.

In April, the center-left opposition Movement Svoboda won the Slovenian parliamentary elections. Now the Freedom Movement is supported by Pirc Musar in the presidential elections.