Julio César Falcioni is going through the final stretch of the preseason for what will be his official debut in this second cycle at the helm of Independiente, this Monday at 9:30 p.m. against Lanús in Avellaneda. He still has a few pieces to adjust to define the kit and one of those is the bow. The titular gloves are in dispute. Who will get it at the start: Sebastián Sosa or Milton Alvarez?

In the friendly preparations, the coach used against Godoy Cruz the Uruguayan who came from the hand of Lucas Pusineri last year. And then he proved it to Alvarez against Arsenal. Now him Emperor will define who of the two places under the three suits at the start of the new local championship.

The curiosity is that both archers are trying to resolve contractual issues with the club’s leadership at this time. On the one hand, Sosa is living the same situation that Fabricio Bustos and Alan Franco already went through, who should have shouted in the sky to be delivered the contract signed with the salary improvement agreed in 2020.

Milton Alvarez fights Sosa for the position in the Red goal. Photo: Marcelo Carroll

They were able to solve it, but the bald Lion tattooed on his head was waiting for an answer from the table leading the Red. With it they drag a debt product of the difference in the top of the dollar and also Nor did they give him a copy of the signed document that links him to Independent.

The relationship with the leadership is not the best since after the last Diego Maradona Cup match the charrúa declared that “an institutional self-criticism” was needed to be able to fight important things, words that did not go down well with the priests of the Devil.

For his part, Alvarez, who when he had to replace Sosa due to injury showed that he is at the height of the red arc, needs certainty about his future since his contract expires in less than five months. He seeks to renew to continue, but the meeting to discuss this issue has not yet materialized and has already been postponed a couple of times.

Sosa runs with a slight advantage in the consideration of Falcioni, which has already directed it in its passage through Boca. If you cannot resolve the conflict with the leadership, will your presence, either as a starter or substitute, be at risk in Libertadores de América? In principle no, although no one dares to give a sentence in an Independent in which everything can change overnight. Could that be why interest in Agustín Rossi was revived?