Chemours must halt all work in Dordrecht “as soon as possible” until it is certain that the company no longer emits PFAS. That is the ideal image of the Provincial Advisory Committee on Living Environment Quality (PAL), last Friday shared by letter with the provincial government of South Holland. According to the advisory committee, firm intervention is the best way to respond to the concerns and anger of residents living near the polluting company.

The PAL claims to consist of thirteen independent experts who advise the province without obligation, solicited or unsolicited. The Provincial Council will meet on Wednesday to discuss the Chemours dossier.

Chemours (formerly DuPont) has come under heavy fire in recent months after an episode of the investigative journalism program Zembla. It showed that the American chemical company polluted the environment for decades, while remaining silent about the risks. The concentration of PFAS in a swimming pool near the factory is now so high that swimming for children is unsafe, according to the RIVM. The eggs that hobby chickens lay in the area also contain unsafe concentrations of the toxic substance.

Chemours is waging a fierce legal battle. Early this month revealed Zembla — thanks to a 23-year-old PvdA employee who leaked secret council documents — also that Chemours has tried to settle for “several millions” in a lawsuit with the municipalities of Dordrecht, Sliedrecht, Papendrecht and Molenlanden. In return, municipalities would refrain from future lawsuits. Lawyer Bénédicte Ficq is filing a complaint against (former) Chemours executives on behalf of at least 2,700 Dutch people.