The demokraatit party, of conservative trend and that supports the gradual independence of Denmark, has won with 29.9% of the votes in the parliamentary elections held on Tuesday in Greenland, An unexpected result because the surveys advanced a re -election of the socialist mute bourup egede.

Both demokraatit – the Democrats – and the second most voted formation, Naleraq – “orientation point” -, with 24.5% of the votes are in favor of the independence of Denmark, but the change of government indicates that voters are also concerned about social issues such as medical care, education, cultural heritage and other social policies and an orderly process.

Naleraq, who has doubled his votes with respect to 2021, is the most aggressive towards independence, while Demokraatit favors a more moderate rhythm of change. “What approach to Independence will prevail will ultimately depend on Si Demokraatit decides to form a coalition government, and if so, with which party,” said Dwayne Menezes, general director of the Initiative for Research and Polar Policy.

The two parties of the outgoing center government coalition have remained in third and fourth place. Inuit Ataqatigiit, with 21.4%, has registered a strong fall of more than fifteen percentage points compared to 2021; And Siumut, with 14.7%, has lost about half of the votes.









Fifth, the liberal-conservator and Unionista Intenmut party has remained, with 7.3 percent of the support, just 0.4 percent more than four years ago. The Quelleq party, formed in 2023 by ex -women from Naleraq and Siumut, has finally been 1.1 percent of ballots.

Mass influx

The influx to the polls has been massive and the electoral colleges closed much after eight in the afternoon, to ensure that all those who had waited in the long lines had the opportunity to cast their vote, in elections marked fundamentally by the vote to the independence of Denmark.

Article 19 of the Danish Constitution authorizes the Copenhagen government to give part of its territory whenever it has the approval of Parliament. “The general consensus is that it would be possible Very possible the call for a referendum During the next legislature but Tamibén points out that there are issues to resolve in the census that will require some time.

The Statute of Autonomy of Greenland of 2009 “basically establishes a road map for independence,” he says. His article 21 clarifies that “the decision regarding the independence of Greenland will be adopted by the people of Greenland”, so it is possible that the new Greenlandic government opens conversations with the Danish in search of an agreement, he says.

That agreement should then be approved by the Greenland Parliament, endorsed by a referendum on the island and concluded with the consent of the Danish Parliament. “The independence of Greenland will imply that Greenland assume sovereignty over its territory,” says the text. The Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, has insisted that «The self -government law clearly stipulates that Greenland’s future will be defined by Greenland and his citizens. ” Also the US president, Donald Trump, in his speech against Congress on March 4, recalled that the “incredible people” of Greenland had the right to self -determination. “And if you wish, we welcome them to the United States of America,” he added, promising to do “rich” and keep “” the Greenlandes.