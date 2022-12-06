Independence Day | Ukraine’s ambassador to Finland congratulates Finland with video messages: “Independence is a precious treasure that must be protected”

Olga Dibrova published her congratulations in both Finnish and Swedish on her Twitter account on Tuesday.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Finland Olga Dibrova congratulates Finland on Independence Day with video messages.

“Dear Finnish friends! I warmly congratulate you on Independence Day. Both of us know the meaning of independence. It is a precious treasure to be protected. Ukrainians and Finns moved towards independence for centuries, and they won,” Ambassador Dibrova says in the video.

“You know the feeling when thousands of bombs and shells are approaching at tremendous speed. And innocent civilians are forced to leave their homes crying and seek shelter elsewhere. Now, when Ukrainians have to defend the country because of the Russian invasion, you are with us wholeheartedly. Thank you for this!” he continues and thanks Finland for the practical support it has given to Ukraine.

In Finnish in the video, Dibrova reminds us how both Finns and Ukrainians have “guts” that help both nations endure and win.

According to the ambassador, fate has united Ukrainians and Finns with “many historical similarities”.

“We believe that already in the near future, we will join forces to rebuild Ukraine,” he states at the end of the video.