Independence Day The traditional festivities of the Castle are canceled: “We do not gather in the traditional way at the Presidential Palace”

“We are celebrating Finland and our independence together with all Finns through a new kind of program,” President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö says in a press release.

Traditional No celebrations of the castle will be held this year, the Office of the President of the Republic informs.

Instead of an invitational event at the Presidential Palace, Finns are invited to “celebrate Independence Day through the boxes”.

“The reception has previously gathered a couple of thousand Finns at the Presidential Palace. But homes also celebrate Independence Day, millions in front of the TV. Although this year we will not gather in the traditional way at the Presidential Palace, it will by no means diminish the significance of the celebration, ”President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö says in the bulletin.

The release does not mention the reason for the change, but the background is very obviously the coronavirus situation, which has led to limited gatherings and public events this year.

Mightily This year’s Independence Day broadcast will feature Finnish performing arts and compilations from previous Castle celebrations.

“In addition to the Presidential Palace, the broadcast will visit different parts of Finland and monitor how Finns celebrate Independence Day in different ways. Viewers have the opportunity to send their own greetings for the evening’s broadcast, ”the press release says.

More information on the program and arrangements will be provided in early November.

Castle celebrations has been celebrated in the form of an evening festival since the 1920s. This is by no means the first time that a celebration has been missed in its traditional form. The reception was last canceled in 2013, when the Presidential Palace was under renovation. At that time, however, the celebrations were celebrated at Tampere Hall in Tampere.

Before that, the president Urho Kekkonen during the period, the celebrations were canceled in their traditional form three times, once due to the renovation of the Presidential Palace, once due to the President’s spouse Sylvi Kekkonen as a result of his death and once due to the illness of President Kekkonen. On two occasions, a festive reception was held at Finlandia Hall.

Historian and non-fiction writer Laura Kolbe does not consider the cancellation of the reception to be very dramatic. In recent months, we have already become accustomed to various virtual substitutes.

“There are also different variations of these celebrations in history. It hasn’t always been on the move with this huge palette, ”Kolbe says.

He sees the cancellation of the reception as a solution in the spirit of the times.

“It could be embarrassing for those invited too if there are people at risk who don’t want to be in that group. The presidential palace is very crowded when there are 2,000 people there. It is not easy to keep any hygienic distances there. So a very smart solution for me. After all, in the case of wartime and crisis celebrations, we have felt that there have been no celebrations or very small celebrations. ”

The cancellation of the traditional reception does not mean that home sofas could not be celebrated as before, Kolbe recalls. Now, of course, without the traditional staring of costumes.

“I am immediately reminded of that huge activity of the 2017 100th anniversary of independence. People, families, circles of friends and relatives organized really fun little parties. There is nothing to stop it. On the contrary, now is a good reason to put a little better on, noble drinks on the table and good company. Now it will be done in the spirit of this time. We need a little celebration like this. ”