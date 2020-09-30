Independence Day The Defense Forces cancels the Independence Day Parade

A nationwide parade was to be held in Pori. The Defense Forces will celebrate Independence Day in another way, the implementation of which will be announced later.

Defense Forces cancels Independence Day traditional parade party due to coronavirus. The Defense Forces said the matter on its website.

The nationwide parade was scheduled to take place in Pori on December 6th. Instead of a parade, the Defense Forces will celebrate Independence Day in a way allowed by the epidemic situation, the implementation and program of which the Defense Forces will tell us closer to the holiday.

However, according to the Defense Forces, local events are possible as long as they take into account the epidemic situation.

Tuesday the President’s Office informed that the traditional Castle festivities will not be held this year either. A new kind of program is also replacing the Castle festivities.

It is not yet clear what program will replace the traditional Independence Day celebration reception. More information on the program and arrangements will be provided in early November.