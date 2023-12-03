Monday, December 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Independence Day | The children are celebrating today at the Government Palace

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
Independence Day | The children are celebrating today at the Government Palace

The theme of the Children’s Independence Day celebration this year is friendship and friendship skills.

Junior The Independence Day celebration will be held today at the State Council Castle in Helsinki. More than five hundred children from all over Finland gather to celebrate 106-year-old Finland, the prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) as invited guests.

According to the party program, Prime Minister Orpo welcomes all the children and shakes their hands at the beginning of the party. After that, there will be a program, food and music.

The theme of the Children’s Independence Day celebration this year is friendship and friendship skills. Friendship skills mean, for example, that you pay attention to the people around you and invite everyone to play and play.

Two 10-year-old children born in 2013 from each Finnish municipality have been invited to the party. The municipalities choose the children who go to the party.

The tradition of the Children’s Independence Day celebration continues this year for the fifth time, says Mannerheim Children’s Welfare Association. For the first time, the party was organized in honor of Finland’s centenary in 2017. In 2020 and 2021, the children’s independence day celebration was missed due to the corona pandemic.

See also  Security Policy | Marin will visit Sweden on Thursday, Sweden's Kristersson emphasized joining NATO "hand in hand" in a press release

The party is organized in cooperation with the Mannerheim Children’s Protection Association, the Children’s Affairs Commissioner and the Government Office.

#Independence #Day #children #celebrating #today #Government #Palace

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Fernández questions the veracity of Argentina’s poverty rate

Fernández questions the veracity of Argentina's poverty rate

Recommended

No Result
View All Result