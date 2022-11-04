Independence Day | The castle party will be held again in the Presidential Palace, with about a third less people invited than before

The theme of the Independence Day reception this year is self-reliant Finland.

Castle party will be organized this year again in the traditional style at the Presidential Palace.

The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö and his spouse Jenni Haukio are hosting the Independence Day celebration reception at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday, December 6, the President’s office says in its press release.

The theme of the reception this year is self-confident Finland.

“Finland is currently a stable country in such an unstable time of the world. We have always survived challenging times by trusting ourselves and helping each other. This year we want to remember those who have worked for the benefit of Finnish society and promoted Finland’s strengths with their own activities,” says President Niinistö in the press release.

About 1,300 people from different parts of Finland have been invited to the Independence Day reception. The number of guests is about a third lower than in previous years.

As guests there are, among other things, healthcare professionals, volunteers, and “experts who work on the success factors of the future”, the release states.

A significant part of those invited are first-timers to the party. There are fewer people invited for their position this year. All guests invited to the Independence Day reception in 2021 are among those invited.

The presidential couple has invited war veterans and lots to their own celebration at the Presidential Palace in the week before Independence Day.

In addition to the smaller than normal number of guests, health safety is taken into account in the reception’s other arrangements. More information about the arrangements will be provided later.