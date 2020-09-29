Independence Day The cancellation of the castle’s festivities is bad news for clothing designers: Mert Otsamo’s income could be “more than ten tons notch”

However, the cancellation of the traditional guest reception did not come as a surprise, Mert Otsamo says. He hopes the pandemic will increase the appreciation of domestic handicrafts.

“After all it’s probably more than ten tons of notch in revenue. “

I saw a fashion designer Because Otsamo expects it to happen if Independence Day celebrations and related costume orders are canceled altogether for this year.

Otsamo is one of Finland’s best-known names in its field, and the festive costumes he designed are a familiar sight at the Castle party. Office of the President of the Republic however, said on Tuesdaythat no traditional guest reception will be held this year.

The type of program that will replace the party reception will be specified later. The President’s Office told HS on Tuesday that a couple of presidents might, for example, meet “individuals” at the Castle.

“It would be wonderful to have some kind of festive sparkle for this gray year, but the most important thing is health and well-being,” Otsamo commented after hearing about the news from HS.

“Let’s hope things get better next year, and celebrate independence as wonderfully as we can.”

In full by surprise, the information did not come, as the coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions have been discussed throughout the year.

“Yes, I could expect that there would hardly be a party in the Castle. That there will probably be a concert on Finland or something else, ”Otsamo says.

He hopes that some smaller celebration will be held in honor of independence.

“[Linnan juhlat] is certainly one of the biggest sources of income for designers of the year. If there is no party for which people would order costumes, for many it will also have an economic impact. ”

Pandemic has previously vaccinated the fashion industry when, for example, summer parties have been canceled and artists have not received costume orders for festivals or other performances. Otsamo says that he has located the opening with various small projects and designed a new collection in the spring.

“I’m not the kind of person who could stay home doing nothing. Fortunately [liiketoiminta] has not completely stopped, ”he says.

Otsamo also wants to be optimistic about the crisis. For example, the appreciation of domestic handicrafts may increase, he believes.

“It’s unfortunate, but you shouldn’t freeze and stay in the gym.”