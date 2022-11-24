Thursday, November 24, 2022
Independence Day | President Niinistö tells about Linna’s celebrations at 1:45 p.m. – HS broadcasts live and follows moment by moment

November 24, 2022
Policy|Independence Day

This year, the castle’s festivities will be held in almost traditional fashion for the first time in two years.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö will hold a press conference on Thursday at 1:45 p.m., which will tell about the President’s Independence Day reception, i.e. the Castle celebrations.

HS will show the press conference live and follow it moment by moment in this story.

This year, the castle’s festivities will be held in almost traditional fashion for the first time in two years. In 2021, the Linna’s party was canceled due to the corona pandemic, and in 2020, the traditional reception was replaced by a party broadcast from different parts of Finland.

There are approx. guests at the reception this year third less than usual, and there will be a separate event for veterans and lots. The theme of the party is self-confident Finland.

