Tonight, Monday 5 November 2022, at 21.20 on Italia 1, Independence Day, a 1996 science fiction film directed by Roland Emmerich, will be broadcast. The film tells of an imaginary and almost successful alien invasion of the Earth, with the destruction of several symbolic monuments of the United States of America, such as the Empire State Building, the White House and the Library Tower in Los Angeles. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

On the morning of July 2, 1996, SETI (the program for the search for extraterrestrial intelligence) hears a strange noise, classified as a probable signal from the cosmos of a form of life. In a short time, a gigantic object 550 kilometers in diameter, with a mass one quarter that of the Moon, is detected, approaching from space. The hypothesis of the meteorite is rejected because the object begins to slow down, and immediately afterwards about fifteen “fragments” are monitored which seem to detach from it, each measuring 27 kilometers in diameter, and the world is turned upside down by the arrival of gigantic alien ships which, after having detached themselves from the mother ship left beyond the earth’s atmosphere, position themselves above the largest cities on the planet, including New York, Washington DC and Los Angeles.

David Levinson, a telecommunications and computer systems specialist from New York, in an attempt to remedy the communication disturbances, manages to interpret the anomalous signal, understanding the terrible danger looming over the world: aliens are using the earth’s satellite network to make you bounce a synchronization signal that disturbs the transmissions and, above all, in the intentions of the extraterrestrial invaders, will have to act as a countdown to coordinate a simultaneous attack. To inform President Thomas Whitmore and especially his ex-wife Constance, who works at the White House, of his discovery, David decides to travel to Washington with his father Julius. Here, Constance manages to get him in and talk to the President, who orders the evacuation of the threatened cities, and prepares to leave Washington with his staff.

However, only 27 minutes remain at the end of the countdown, so when the alien spaceships open fire on the cities, they raze them to the ground, massacring most of the inhabitants who could not escape in time. In particular, in New York the alien ship hovers over the Empire State Building and destroys the skyscraper with its death ray. The explosion engulfs the rest of the city; in an ocean of fire and flames the Twin Towers and the Statue of Liberty also fall. The same fate befell Los Angeles, Moscow and many European and world cities. Even the White House is razed to the ground by alien forces, but before this happens, the security men put President Whitmore, his daughter, the Secretary of Defense, Albert Nimzicky, General Grey, Major Mitchell on Air Force One and David, his father Julius and Constance. The plane takes off just in time to escape the explosion.

Independence Day: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Independence Day, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Will Smith as Captain Steven “Steve” Hiller

Jeff GoldblumDavid Levinson

Bill PullmanPresident Thomas J. Whitmore

Randy Quaid Russell Casse

Mary McDonnell: First Lady Marylin Whitmore

Judd Hirsch: Julius Levinson

Robert Loggia as General William Grey

Margaret ColinConstance “Connie” Spano

James Rebhorn: Secretary of Defense Albert Nimzicky

Harvey FiersteinMarty Gilbert

Adam BaldwinMajor Mitchell

Brent Spiner as Doctor Brackish Okun

Vivica A. Fox as Jasmine Dubrow

James DuvalMiguel Casse

Lisa JakubAlicia Casse

Joseph AndrewsTroy Casse

Kiersten WarrenTiffany

Harry Connick Jr.: Captain Jimmy Wilder

Ross BagleyDylan Dubrow

Mae WhitmanPatricia Whitmore

Bill SmitrovichLieutenant Colonel Watson

Levan Uchaneishvili: Russian pilot

Streaming and TV

Where to see Independence Day on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Monday 5 December 2022 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.