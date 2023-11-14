The award-winning referee is happy about the positive change he has seen on football fields.

“Huge honor. And really exciting!”

I saw a soccer referee Mohammad Al-Emara commented on the invitation to the Linna party that fell through the mailbox last week.

Al-Emara, who lives in Helsinki, has been a Veikkausliiga referee since 2018 and has been awarded five times in a row as the best referee by the players. The invitation came as a pleasant surprise to him and his wife.

“We always joked about whether we should go to the Balloliitto gala or Linna’s party. And then the invitation clicked through the mailbox.”

“However, right after that, the stress about what to wear started.”

Al-Emara has become famous, among other things, for being the first referee in Finland interrupted the football game because of racist yelling. He has also criticized racism in other sports such as hockey. This year Mieli ry awarded him with a mental health award for his anti-racism work.

“It feels like the work of the previous years is finally bearing fruit. My message has been received.”

Al-Emara’s career as a referee began in 2012 and in 2018 he moved to the Veikkausliiga. He is happy that during that time Veikkausliiga has taken clear steps forward in anti-racism work.

“It’s great that the matter has been decided to be eradicated together. Racism doesn’t belong in football, just like it doesn’t belong anywhere else.”

in Saudi Arabia Al-Emara, born in a refugee camp in 1992, moved to Finland with her family in 1994. The family of seven first lived in Kuopio and since 2003 in Turku. When Al-Emara was in middle school, the family moved to the infamous Varissuo neighborhood of Turku. He has only good memories of the place.

“Varissuo was the first place in Finland that I felt like my own. It was easy to live and be there.”

About half of the residents of the Varissuo district speak a language other than Finnish or Swedish. For Al-Emara, multiculturalism was an asset that helped her adapt.

“I had been withdrawn and quiet, but when we lived in Varissuo, I came out of my shell. The place made me flourish.”

Al-Emara says that in middle school at school, around the time of Independence Day, you could write about what Finland means to you and craft something related to the celebration. However, while watching the party on TV with her mother, she noticed that there were no refugees among the invited guests. He brought it up at school.

“The teacher told me to work hard and one day you can get an invitation. After that, I started dreaming about getting to the party.”

One of the most anticipated moments of the castle celebrations is when the presidential couple opens the evening's dances. Photo of the party hosted by Martti Ahtisaari from 1997.

Today in the year the invitation finally came. First, he called his parents in Vantaa. Then the message went to the family Whatsapp group. Everyone was very happy about the invitation.

“I also texted our former neighbor, my substitute grandmother Kaija Vainikainen To Kuopio. He was moved to tears.”

Al-Emara made his invitation to update the messaging service X (formerly Twitter). There have been plenty of congratulations and comments.

“It has been said that you are a great role model. Encouraging messages help to continue.”

The attention gives him faith. It is important to bring up unpleasant things about him.

“That’s the only way to change them.”

Long Al-Emara didn’t have time to digest the invitation, because it’s a busy November.

In addition to his work as a referee, he works in Me Säätiö as a coach of the FC Meltsi football team for children and youth, and travels around speaking at schools all over Finland as the Dreams ambassador of the Foundation for Children and Youth.

Al-Emara dreams of a Finland where every child and young person would have the opportunity to play football or something else. According to his own words, football saved him at a young age.

“Children’s and young people’s faith in the future has weakened according to studies. My biggest dream is to get it back.”

My career dreams are related to refereeing.

“My biggest dream is one day to be a referee in the European and World Cup football championships. Maybe in the next decade it could be possible. One match at a time.”

Since 2018, Al-Emara has been a Veikkausliiga referee and has been awarded five times in a row as the best referee by the players.

The castle preparations for the party are already in full swing at Al-Emara’s home.

The maker of the wife’s dress was chosen to be of Syrian origin Amer Hasan. The shape of the suit is still a secret. He himself plans to wear a dark suit. At home, the 11-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter and the whole family are going to watch Linna’s celebrations on TV.

“I had to explain to my daughter for a long time why she can’t come along. I tell him the same thing I was told: work hard and one day you’ll get to the party yourself.”

Correction November 14, 2023 at 6:54 p.m.: Martti Ahtisaari hosted Linna’s party in 1997, not 2017 as it was incorrectly written in the caption.