Independence Day | Harri Kettunen wanders around in ancient caves investigating human sacrifices and now he gets a high promotion – The search engine shows those who have been promoted

Harri Kettunen, who studied the history of the Mayan people, gets promoted from captain to major in the reserve.

from Orimatti Harri Kettunen57, received the highest possible Defense Forces promotion a reservist can normally receive on Wednesday: he will be promoted to major in the reserves on Independence Day.

This week, Kettunen is participating in the annual Mayan research conference in Bonn, Germany, and is therefore not in Finland receiving a promotion. He is one of the organizers of the German conference as the chairman of the European Maya Research Organization.

Kettunen performed military service in 1986–1987 in the Karelian brigade in Vekaranjärvi. After this, he has participated in the volunteer activities of the Defense Forces and refresher exercises when the call has come.

According to Kettusen, he has had refresher exercises a few times a year. In recent years, Kettunen has noted how the Finnish Defense Forces has increased the number of exercises.

Mesoamerican Kettunen, who has devoted himself to research, says that he has never dreamed of a military career. As a docent of Latin American studies, he has focused his research especially on Mayan high culture at the University of Helsinki. Kettunen also works at the university as the coordinator of the Science term bank.

Harri Kettunen photographed in Calakmul, Campeche, Mexico.

He describes his research work as “undercover police work”. In his case, it can be either digging up old ones, exploring caves or being obsessed with hieroglyphs.

In previous years, Kettunen has done fieldwork especially in Belize and Guatemala in Central America, where the Maya still live. Crawling in the caves of Belize, he researched human sacrifice.

“The Maya performed many rituals in the caves, which have been studied in different ways both inside and outside the caves. In my research, I have especially interpreted hieroglyphic texts and art elements, which can be found in many places in Belize and Guatemala.”

According to Kettusen, we try to understand hieroglyphic texts in Mayan languages, which still exist and are in use. According to his estimate, there are thirty of these languages.

At the German conference to be held this week, Kettuse and other researchers have hieroglyphic texts in their hands, which so far no one has been able to interpret. They are solved with Mayan experts “from morning to night”.

Recently, Kettunen has also studied ancient Mayan warfare in his research.

as a researcher In addition to warfare, Kettunen has learned to look at things from many different perspectives. According to Kettusen, this is useful in a world that is becoming more and more complex every day.

Kettunen considers it important that the Finnish Defense Forces have a strong and versatile reserve. A Mayan researcher and a car repairman can be involved, he thinks.

“The fact that people have different backgrounds is considered an asset in the defense forces. In principle, any experience is useful. Finland is an exceptional country in this sense”, Kettunen considers.

He believes that the aforementioned will also be appreciated in international arenas.

“Finns who do ordinary jobs are popular, for example, in the UN forces. Finns may understand people in a crisis area more easily than people who work as professional soldiers in another country.”

in Finland has always had a good national defense spirit, Kettunen says. He estimates that activity and volunteerism in national defense have increased in recent years.

“Perhaps it reflects the current world situation. Now we live in such a time that no one knows where we are going.”