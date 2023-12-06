Independence Day | Demonstrators supporting Palestine disrupted the Cathedral’s festive service

The police directed the group equipped with Palestinian flags and banners in English from the Cathedral to Kirkkokatu.

Helsinki the police said on Wednesday afternoon in the messaging app X that there was a demonstration near the Cathedral in the afternoon, in which about ten people participated.

The demonstration had not been announced in advance.

According to the police, the persons had already left the place at 12:40.

In the cathedral an ecumenical service for Independence Day was organized.

Chief Commissioner Patrik Karlsson told Helsingin Sanomat that the protestors had reached the gallery of the church, from where they had spread two banners.

“Staff spotted them and directed them away. Church is not a place to show your opinion. After that, the police showed them a place outside the church on Kirkkokatu, where they continued the demonstration,” said Karlsson.

The demonstrators carried Palestinian flags and banners in English demanding peace in Palestine.

According to Karlsson, the protesters moved from Kirkkokatu to the corner of Aleksanterinkatu and Unioninkatu.

“Quite peacefully, they stood there with banners and a flag,” Karlsson said.

“At the moment, the protesters are not suspected of anything. Probably how they got to the church is still being investigated.”

About that also said the vicar of Paavali’s parish Kari Kanala. Kanala wrote in X that the situation was over in about a minute.