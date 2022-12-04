Independence Day | At least these demonstrations and processions are organized in Helsinki on Independence Day

The extreme right organizes two demonstrations. A castle party for the needy in front of the Presidential Palace has also been announced for the day.

The previous ones as in previous years, demonstrations and processions will be organized in the center of Helsinki this year on Independence Day.

The most traditional of them is probably the students’ torchlight procession. It starts at 4 p.m. with the laying of wreaths at the Hietaniemi cemetery’s Sankaririst and ends in the evening at Senatintori with the Maamme song.

According to the organizer, the students’ torchlight procession was organized for the first time in 1951.

Expressions is also organized by the extreme right. The openly racist and fascist blue-black movement organizes the Suomi herää demonstration. The party chairman has informed the police about the demonstration Tuukka Kuru.

In recent years, the event with the same name has replaced the protest organized in previous years by the defunct neo-Nazi organization Nordic Resistance Movement (PVL).

The blue and black movement includes people who previously had an impact on PVL, for example the person who carried the swastika flag in the 2018 demonstration Tapio Rantanen. He and a number of other demonstrators were charged with incitement against a national group. The District Court dismissed the charges in August last year, but the case has been appealed to the Court of Appeal.

The Finland Wakes up procession gathers at Rautatintor at four o’clock, and is scheduled to go through Pohjoisesplanadi and Mannerheimintie to the House of Parliament.

Finland wakes up procession the opposition Helsinki without Nazis demonstration is supposed to move in Töölö from half past five. The demonstration is being organized by the A-group, Varisverkosto, Helsinki left-wing youth, Pinkkimusta Helsinki, Emilia-group and Elokapina’s anti-fascism group.

With its raptures and civil disobedience, the Elokapina demands action from politicians and society to respond to the climate crisis. Among other things, the group has blocked driveways, cut off traffic at the Nestee oil refinery, prevented people from refueling at a gas station, and prevented passengers from entering the security check at Helsinki-Vantaa airport.

Police investigations have been launched into the protests of the August uprising, and the participants have been suspected of, among other things, fighting the police. The activities of Elokapinina and its background association have been charged with, among other things, the crime of collecting money and public incitement to commit a crime.

In August, Elokapina organized a demonstration in Jyväskylä against the rally competition. A group of masked people sprayed the protesters with sludge that smelled like animal dung. The matter has been investigated as a violation of political freedoms.

Read more: Kristiina Visakorpi tried to glue herself to Munch’s Huuto – Now she tells why

Read more: The dispersal of the August uprising demonstration was not a mistake – the Ombudsman of the Parliament gave his decision on the actions of the police

Read more: Fines for the activists of the revolt – They paddled next to a big cruise ship off Helsinki

Later The 612 torchlight procession, organized from six in the evening, starting as usual from Töölöntor, is, according to his own words, “patriotic” and politically non-committal. The second vice president of Suomen Sisu and editor-in-chief of the Sarastus publication made a report to the police about the demonstration Timo Hännikäinen.

Hännikäi has been suspected of a crime because of an article published in Sarastu in 2016. It discusses how the mass extermination of Muslims in Finland would be carried out. In the case, incitement against a people’s group and a violation of the editor-in-chief have been suspected. The public prosecutor ordered a preliminary investigation in the case.

In previous years, PVL members have been seen in the torch procession, among others.

For Independence Day a castle party for the needy in front of the Presidential Palace has also been announced. A demonstration supporting the Iranian uprising is also scheduled to be held at the same location.

In addition, the Motti612 demonstration has been announced, whose organizer promises “car and performance convoys” and “surprise program numbers” in his Facebook event.

Finland wakes up, 612 and Motti612 expressions have been advertised on Convoy Finland’s social media.

At the Convoy Finland demonstration organized in February, journalists were harassed. For example, journalists were threatened and their tools were taken away. At the beginning of the year, at the Convoy protests, the police arrested some people for disorderly behavior.