Independence Day | An invitation to Linna’s party forced Jasmin Kähärä to sit down even before the hairdresser’s chair

The youth world champion in cross-country skiing appreciates being able to participate in the last party hosted by Sauli Niinistö.

Cross-country skier Jasmin Kähärä admits that the moment was confusing when he received an invitation to the President of the Republic’s Independence Day reception, or more familiarly to the Linna’s party.

“I hadn’t been able to wait for the invitation. I had to sit down and see that the call had really come to me. It felt great. It’s a great honor to be able to attend Linna’s party”, Kähärä recounted the great moment to STT.

Kähärä thought he was the first of his family to be invited to the Castle’s party. She was looking forward to the party, although the dress, hair and make-up caused a bit of stress.

Hair and make-up were arranged through a friend. There was enough to think about with the suit. The invitation came at a difficult time, when I was in Lapland for three weeks just before the competition season. The schedule was tight, and there was no chance to visit the south.”

In the end, the dress matters were also arranged.

Michaelian-orientedbut Kähärä, who has been living in Vuokatti in Sotkamo for a long time, is participating in Linna’s party with her boyfriend Verneri Poikonen with.

Poikonen is also a competitive skier and accidentally got a taste of the World Cup.

Kähärä, who is part of the national team, describes life in a skiing bubble, but Linna’s party is a good opportunity to chat with new people.

“I don’t have a specific person in mind that I would like to talk to, but whenever possible, I try to get to know new people.”

Jasmin Kähärä aims for the Trondheim World Cup sprint next.

Last season, Kähärä won the under-23 sprint skiing world championship.

“The president already noticed me when the championship came, Kähärä mentioned Sauli Niinistön The gesture of the Finnish team to the young achievers.”

More was planned for the end of the year.

I greatly appreciate the invitation to Linna’s party. It’s great that young people have been invited.

“It’s Saul’s last year as president and it’s great to be able to join his last Linna celebrations. He’s been president for almost 12 years, which is pretty much half of my life,” 23-year-old Kähärä said.

Party hum after that, the return to everyday life comes quickly. Kähärä opened the international season at the end of November in Ruka, but the results left room for improvement.

“There were not optimal starting points. I know I can do better. The sprint was Ruka’s main distance. It was quite typical for me, a bit sticky first sprint of the season.”

Due to a foot problem during the training season, expectations for the early season are moderate, but one competition weekend is marked on the calendar in capital letters.

“The free sprint of the World Cup will be held in Trondheim in mid-December. It’s a race I wish I could take part in.”

The competition weekend in Trondheim is also the World Cup preliminaries, because the next Nordic skiing World Cup competitions will be held in the Norwegian city in the winter of 2025.

“By the way, the competition calendar is quite open. Through successes, things have gotten going before,” says Kähärä.