In the second wave of the corona pandemic, the Catalans elected a new regional parliament on Sunday. Concrete results from the northern Spanish Mediterranean region are not expected until Monday. The outcome of the election is crucial for the future of the Catalan independence movement.

The Catalan media are now reporting exit polls, i.e. surveys in front of the voting booths. These showed that the independence advocates of the left-wing social democratic ERC won the election. According to the public broadcasters TV3 and Catalunya Ràdio, the ERC received more than 24 percent of the vote, which corresponds to at least 36 seats.

68 seats are required for a parliamentary majority, so a coalition is required to govern. According to the survey mentioned, the prospective socialists also receive around 24 percent, but a maximum of 33 seats. The distribution is not exactly proportional, votes from rural regions are weighted more heavily.

The separatist “Junts per Catalunya” (JxC) would be the third largest group in Barcelona with around 20.5 percent and more than 30 seats. The ERC and the socially liberal JxC have recently ruled Catalonia together. It is unclear whether they will form a coalition again (and ultimately it will be enough).

The JxC, which also includes the regional president Quim Torra, who was deposed in 2020, and the well-known ex-president Carles Puigdemont, who fled into exile, remains tough in rejecting the Spanish central state. The left ERC, however, signaled a willingness to compromise.

In view of the Corona crisis, there was talk of “El factor Illa” across Spain before the election. This refers to the popular Sálvador Illa, who was permanently present as Spain’s health minister at the height of the pandemic and who runs the socialist branch in Catalonia. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also belongs to this traditional, social democratic party.

In January, most parties in the region had agreed to postpone the election to May due to the corona crisis: Because under the infection protection measures, election campaigns are hardly possible, and the voting itself and the counting are difficult to organize.

But the date, which was postponed to May, was sued. Proponents of independence see this as an attempt to give the socialists ruling Madrid an advantage in Barcelona as well. The accusation from Barcelona: They wanted to convey the image of the Corona crisis manager Illa in the election.

The Catalans have the Spanish judiciary to thank for voting again at all. The parliament in Barcelona was dissolved after the Catalan regional president Torra was ousted in September. Torra had been fined 30,000 euros by Spain’s Supreme Court for “disobedience”. And the judges put a temporary ban on running for public office.

The judiciary has always played a role in the Catalonia crisis. Elected separatists were jailed after the controversial referendum in 2017. Puigdemont fled into exile because of a Spanish arrest warrant.

On the question of independence, the Catalans are divided: in most opinion polls, less than 50 percent are in favor of independence from Spain – which does not mean that they fully endorse Madrid’s policies.

Before this election, the regional government had equipped the voting halls with ventilation systems, and helpers received antigen tests. The turnout will still be low, according to the Spanish media, and exact figures will not be available until Monday.