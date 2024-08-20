On Tuesday, August 20, Mexican judges and magistrates approved the start of an indefinite strike, starting on Wednesday, to protest against the judicial reform promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. This action is in addition to the strike of around 55,000 workers in the sector, which began on Monday. One of the most controversial points proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is the appointment of judges through popular election. The strike affects at least 20 of the 32 states in the country.

