«The game against Germany is history. Whoever thinks that we have to beat Greece too, does not understand what football is like, which is full of traps ». Luis Enrique was cured in health in the previous of the disappointing draw against the Hellenes in Granada, a result that has caused a loss among the fans and could complicate the qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Only the champions of each group have direct access and Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Sweden also compete in La Roja.

Although green shoots appear like Bryan Gil, the best in the half hour he played, and Pedri, from whom much more was expected in his first appearance, there is no reason for optimism thinking about the upcoming Euro Cup. The irregularity sets the tone for a renewed selection, still in training. Just one win in the last five games, with a loss in Ukraine (1-0) and draws in Switzerland (1-1), the Netherlands (1-1) and the one referred at home to Greece, is a disturbing balance.

You have to go back to 2006, with Luis Aragonés at the helm of the Spanish bench, to find such a disappointing streak. Then, the wise man of Hortaleza was about to be dismissed, but then he hit the key, to the point of winning the European Championship two years later and marking the most glorious cycle of the national team, continued by Vicente del Bosque with another continental title and a World Cup.

Better with Lopetegui



The numbers do not support Luis Enrique, who has accumulated eleven victories, five draws and three defeats in his 19 games at the helm of La Roja in two stages. Only 66% of triumphs that contrast, for example, with the stage of Julen Lopetegui. Before being dismissed for signing with Real Madrid on the eve of the World Cup in Russia, the Gipuzkoan had a record of 16 wins and four draws, with 86% successes.

It seems that Luis Enrique continues the search and does not find the key. In front of the journalists, he tries to maintain an optimistic message, insists on the message that this team can rub shoulders with the best in the great championships, and attributes the setback against Greece to a “lack of finesse and freshness.” Little explanation to argue why Spain only shot three times on goal despite having 80% possession. A lot of touch ball and passes to the foot but few unchecks and no depth until the emergence of the end of Eibar. And it is contradictory to the idea of ​​a technician who likes vertigo.

Without referents for a long time such as Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta, Gerard Piqué or David Silva himself, among others, the enormous equality now existing between some Spanish players and others, with few figures that stand out or present very different profiles, causes a carousel of changes.

Champion teams are usually recited from memory and in this selection the only starting position that is not discussed, to this day, is that of Sergio Ramos. All the others are up in the air or debated. And that Luis Enrique wanted to give continuity against Greece to the eleven that marveled in November against the ‘Mannschaft’. They repeated nine headlines, and because Sergi Roberto and Pau Torres were injured and left their posts, surprisingly, to Marcos Llorente and Eric García. The former is not a right-back, only due to script requirements once with Cholo Simeone at Atlético, and the Catalan central defender does not play with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.