A children’s screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Waterside Theatre, Londonderry, was disrupted by an “indecent image”, both local news and BBC Northern Ireland report.

The incident occurred on Friday, where children of primary school age attended the screening as part of a summer scheme.

BBC NI reported “an image of a partially undressed woman appeared on screen for several seconds before being removed.” The BBC also reported that parents of the children who attended were informed of the incident by organisers.

In a statement to The Irish Postthe Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed it had received a report of the incident and was currently investigating the matter.

Waterside Theater posted a statement on its Facebook page acknowledging the “unfortunate but serious” incident, and stated it is “working with the relevant authorities” to investigate the matter. “We offer our sincere apologies to all those affected,” the theater said.

Gary Middleton, the DUP Member of the Legislative Assembly for Foyle, called for an investigation into how the incident occurred and “particularly the equipment used”, the BBC reported.

Since its release in April this year, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has since gone on to become the highest grossing video game adaptation of all time, though Mario voice actor Chris Pratt has stated any plans for a sequel are currently on hold due to the ongoing WGA strikes.