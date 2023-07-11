A screening of the film The Super Mario Bros. at Londonderry’s Waterside Theater was interrupted by an “indecent image,” both local media and BBC Northern Ireland report. The incident occurred on Friday, where elementary school-age children attended the screening as part of a summer program. BBC Northern Ireland reported that “an image of a partially nude woman appeared on the screen for several seconds before it was removed.” The BBC also reported that the organizers informed the parents of the children who attended the event about the incident.

In a statement to The Irish Post, the Northern Ireland Police Service confirmed that it had received a report of the incident and was currently investigating the matter. He Waterside Theater posted a statement on its Facebook page acknowledging the incident as “unfortunate but serious” and stated that it is “working with the relevant authorities” to investigate the matter. “We offer our sincere apologies to everyone affected,” the theater said.

Gary Middleton, DUP Member of the Legislative Assembly for Foyle, called for an inquiry into how the incident occurred and “especially the equipment used”, the BBC reported. Since its launch in April this year, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has become the highest-grossing video game film adaptation of all time, although the voice actor of MarioChris Pratt, has stated that plans for a sequel are currently on hold due to the ongoing WGA strike.

Via: Eurogamer

Author’s note: Tyler Durden, is that you?