Cristiano Ronaldo risks arrest in Saudi Arabia: “Indecent acts”

There is a storm over Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia: the footballer, in fact, even risks arrest for a rude gesture aimed at some opposing fans.

The incident came after his club Al Nassr’s defeat at rivals Al Hilal. In fact, as he left the field, the Portuguese champion was mocked by opposing fans who praised Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo responded by touching his private parts: a rude gesture that quickly made the rounds of social networks and raised numerous controversies.

#الهلال_النصر لست متابعة للشأن رياضي حتى ولو استفز جمهور الهلال #رونالدو

لم يوفّق في الرد عليهم السلوك الصادر من #رونالدو يعتبر جريمة

فعل فاضح علني وهي من الجرائم المستوجبة

للتوقيف ، والإبعاد ( الترحيل ) إذا وقعت من أجنبي لذا سنتقدم بعريضة للنيابة العامة بهذا الشأن pic.twitter.com/qnyDJZJKS0 — Prof. Nouf Bint Ahmed (@NoufPoet) April 18, 2023

Lawyer and lecturer Nouf bin Ahmed then announced on his profile Twitter that will present a petition to the Public Ministry of Saudi Arabia for the arrest and expulsion of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I don’t follow sports. The Al Hilal crowd provoked Cristiano, who didn’t know how to respond. Cristiano’s conduct is a crime. A publicly indecent act, which is one of the crimes punishable by arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner. We will be petitioning the Public Prosecution on this matter,” said the lawyer.