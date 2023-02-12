Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Split

The Berlin election has been defeated – but who will rule in the future seems completely open. All eyes are on the Greens and the SPD. The CDU warns loudly.

Berlin – Franziska Giffey seemed to have been shocked. After the Berlin election, the (still) governing mayor appeared in front of the SPD supporters. “We have to see very clearly that this result is one that shows that Berliners are not satisfied with the way things are,” she said a few minutes after 6 p.m.

Even then it was clear: the SPD had lost the election. According to the first forecasts, the CDU had increased by around 10 percent – in Berlin! The Conservatives in the capital had not exceeded the 24 percent mark since the turn of the millennium. Now 28 percent were in prospect. And yet, on election night, it was not agreed that the CDU would also take over the Red Town Hall. Because the SPD, Left and Greens together will probably have a majority. This prompted the Christian Democrats to issue drastic warnings.

Berlin election: CDU warns of “indecent” red-green-red – political scientist contradicts

Top candidate Kai Wegner has “a clear government mandate,” said CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja on ZDF, initially soberly. And then added an at least debatable warning: “It would be extremely indecent if the current government gave the impression that it could continue in this form.” In other words: a renewed left-wing alliance would be an intolerable maneuver.

The political scientist Karl-Rudolf Korte immediately contradicted the second. “It is absolutely legitimate, through an exploratory championship, to get a majority in the end.” There are a few examples from the past few years.

In the further course of the evening, the two possible top left-wing women Giffey and Bettina Jarasch (Greens) made it clear that they did not believe in such bans on thinking and negotiating: Both saw a new alliance of SPD, Greens and Left as a “preference”. With a weighty implicit “but”. Namely, primarily under the leadership of their respective parties. For a long time it looks like a head-to-head race between the SPD and the Greens on election night. And that may leave crucial questions unanswered.

CDU fears after Berlin election victory: will a Green success help the conservatives into power?

Because in addition to red-green-red or green-red-red, there are also some power options for the CDU. Both the “GroKo” with the SPD and black-green would have a mathematical majority in Berlin. That would probably be particularly interesting for the third-placed party. She would only be a junior partner anyway. Why not also with the CDU?

This thesis could particularly affect Giffey’s mood. In any case, the ex-Federal Minister was never considered an outspoken advocate of a left-wing alliance. “The CDU has obviously become the strongest force, we have to acknowledge that. That means we have to look on the other side: What does that mean for us? Giffey explained at the beginning of the evening. “Of course we are available for discussions,” she said later on ZDF.

And SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert also left at least many interpretations open in the first. On the one hand, the CDU “closed many doors” during the election campaign, he explained in a first statement. However, with a view to green-red-red under a mayor Jarasch: “We definitely didn’t start for that.”

Third green place in Berlin could seal red-green-red – CDU Vice on ZDF can hardly be stopped

The Greens again had massively bickered with the CDU during the election campaign. Often it was about transport policy. But the sometimes tough debates about the Berlin New Year’s Eve riots also caused controversy. Jarasch then emphasized less the condition of Green coalition leadership.

“We would like to continue the coalition with the SPD and the left, preferably under Green leadership,” was her verdict. And: “We think that we worked well together overall and fit in well with this city.” So will a third-placed SPD set the course for Groko and a second place for Giffey put red-green-red on the rails? In the case of the CDU, the second scenario should make all warning sirens sound.

“You can’t deny this mood of change. We are in a great city that doesn’t even manage to organize elections,” said party leader Carsten Linnemann on ZDF. And had to be reminded by an amused moderator Bettina Schausten that the CDU had already won the election. Linnemann didn’t let that slow him down: “You know, this election result shows that Berliners want a change,” he emphasized. “I recommend that all democratic parties take note of this.” (fn)