Index of families with debt reached 77.7% in April; is the highest percentage since 2010, says CNC

The proportion of indebted households once again hit a historic record in April, reaching 77.7% of the total. This is the highest percentage of all editions of the “Consumer Indebtedness and Default Survey”held since 2010 by CNC (National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism).

The index advanced 0.2 percentage point compared to March and 10.2 percentage point compared to April 2021.

According to CNC economist, Ísis Ferreira, these increases are related to the country’s economic context and, therefore, the tendency is for them to remain.

The share of the population with overdue debts or bills, and therefore in default, also reached the highest historical level, reaching 28.6% of total families, an increase of 0.8 percentage points in the monthly passage and 4.3 points compared to April of last year. The value is also 4.4 points above the pre-pandemic level.

The fraction of consumers who declared they could not pay their debts last month was 10.9% of respondents.

The survey broke two other records in April: the percentage of families earning more than 10 minimum wages and still indebted rose to 74.9%. Among the groups with income below the mark of 10 salaries, indebtedness was practically stable at 78.6%, but 31.9% of them have debts in arrears, which is the highest historical level, as the economist warns.

On the positive side, debt commitment time fell again in April and averaged 7.1 months. But 32.9% of those in debt have been in debt for more than a year.

The CNC survey also revealed that, despite offering the highest costs, the credit card remains the most common type of debt among consumers and 88.8% of indebted families opted for this modality. This shows that indebtedness is essentially taking place in short-term consumption.

With information from Brazil Agency.