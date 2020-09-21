In the wake of rising global epidemic corona virus cases in India, a Test series between India and England starting next year is also expected to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). BCCI Secretary Jay Shah posted a tweet on Saturday, in which he announced the signing of the ‘Hosting Agreement’ with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, to boost cricket ties between the two countries. .

Jai Shah mentioned the meeting in a tweet, “I signed a memorandum of understanding and hosting agreement with ECB Vice President Khalid Al Zaruni to promote cricketing relations between the two countries.”

I along with Vice Chairman of Emirates Cricket Board, Mr Khalid Al Zarooni signed an MoU & Hosting agreement between @BCCI and @EmiratesCricket to boost the cricketing ties between our countries. BCCI President, @ SGanguly99 & Treasurer, @ThakurArunS were present on the occasion.

The 13th edition of the IPL is being held in the UAE due to the increase in corona cases in India. In such a situation, BCCI President Saurabh Ganguly and Secretary Jai Shah reached the UAE on Saturday to arrange for the provision. During this time he met with ECB Vice President Khalid Al Zaruni and General Secretary Mubashir Usmani. BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal was also present in this meeting. Shah also signed an agreement during this time.

While Jai Shah did not provide details of the agreement, a senior BCCI official told Cricinfo that it was related to IPL 2020. According to the actual FTP, India were to host the ODI / T20 series in October this year and host England for five Tests from January 2021. Meanwhile, Team India has to tour Australia from December 2020 to January 2021.

The limited overs series was postponed last month and it is likely that it will be played alongside the Test series. In such a situation, the possibility of transferring the series to UAE has been going on since August. After the recent meeting of the BCCI and the ECB in the UAE, the prospects for this have intensified. Considering the latest state of Corona epidemic in India, IPL 2021 is also believed to be held in the UAE.