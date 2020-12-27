Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said that captain Ajinkya Rahane has done a brilliant job in retaining the Indian team by playing a century innings on Sunday, on the second day of the Boxing Day Test after suffering a crushing defeat in Adelaide. After Australia’s first innings was reduced to 195 runs on the first day of the match, on the basis of a brilliant strategy, the Indian team scored 277 for five after finishing the game on the second day on Rahane’s unbeaten innings of 104 runs. Has gained the edge.

Jaffer happy on team India’s performance, trolled Kangaroo team

Ponting told Cricket.com AU, ‘After the disappointment of Adelaide (first Test), they have done a great job in restoring the team. He led the team brilliantly at the time of fielding yesterday and then you can see that he has been playing (batting) like a responsible captain. He said, ‘He wants to play captaincy innings. He wants to give his best by scoring a century in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli so that his country can return to the series. Rahane hit 12 attractive fours during his innings but Ponting praised his defensive game.

ICC selected best women’s T20 of the decade, ODI team, Mithali-Harmanpreet included

The former Australia veteran said, “He (Cheteshwar) played the kind of innings Pujara.” He did not want to take any risk. He put less boundaries and reduced the morale of Australian bowlers by relying on his defensive game. Rahane impressed with his captaincy skills but Ponting believes that Kohli will again take over the reins of the team after returning from Paternity Leave.

He said, “Kohli will captain the team for as long as he wants, but if he decides to leave it to become a better player (to focus on batting) then it will be quite scary for world cricket (bowlers).” “I am not questioning Kohli’s captaincy skills but I am trying to say that there should be something special in you to handle the team in the way that Rahane has done so far,” he said.