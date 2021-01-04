The third match of the three-match Test series between India and Australia is going to start in Sydney on Thursday. Both teams are currently 1-1 in the series. India surprised the world by winning in the absence of Virat Kohli in the second match. Before the start of the Sydney Test, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer sent a ‘secret’ message to captain Ajinkya Rahane in his special style and asked him to select some players. He sent a similar message to Rahane even before the Melbourne Test started.

Today I had nice filter coffee by the lake. Amazing how fish can breathe underwater. Then I walked past a potrait of Che Guevara before bumping into an old pal from Dombivali who now has a restaurant in Borivali. Btw good luck for SCG test @ ajinkyarahane88 #Decode 4 #AUSvIND – Wasim Jaffer (@ WasimJaffer14) January 4, 2021

Jaffer tweeted Ajinkya Rahane in a unique way, writing, “Today I had a good filter coffee by the lake. It is fantastic that the fish can breathe underwater. After that I passed in front of someone near Che Guevara’s picture in Dombivli, which has a restaurant in Borivali. “Through this message, Jaffer sent KL Rahul through filter coffee, Shubhaman Gill through fish, Che Guevara. Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane through Borivali and Rohit Sharma through Domwali have talked about taking the team. Many fans have not understood this message of Jaffer and they are giving their feedback on it.

