The third match of the four-match Test series being played between India and Australia will be played in Sydney from 7 January. Team India is presently in Melbourne and is preparing for the third Test. Both teams will leave for Sydney on Monday (4 January). The Indian team had defeated the Kangaroo team by 8 wickets in the Boxing-Day Test match under the captaincy of Ajikya Rahane and had made the series 1–1. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Team India could not practice on the field due to rain and the team had to spend their time in the gym.

Giving this information, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said, “India’s practice session on MCG has been canceled due to rain.” The Melbourne Cricket Ground was retained as the reserve venue for the third Test following Corona’s escalating cases in Sydney, but after the situation was brought under control, it was decided to hold the match in Sydney. If we talk about the victory on foreign grounds, the Indian team has won the most four matches so far in the MCG.

Significantly, Cricket Australia said on Saturday that five Test players of India, including vice-captain Rohit Sharma, have been placed on quarantine and it is being investigated whether they have violated the biosafety protocol. The video was taken by a fan on Twitter, in which the five were eating at an indoor restaurant and the fan claimed that Pant had hugged them, leading to the move. The BCCI first denied the inquiry at its level, but Cricket Australia later said that a joint investigation into the matter was being done.