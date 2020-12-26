The second match of the four-match Test series between India and Australia is being played in Melbourne. With regular captain Virat Kohli returning to India, the team is playing in Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy in this match. Rahane may have lost the toss in this match, but he has put the team in a strong position due to his excellent captaincy and then clever use of the bowlers. Despite winning the toss, Australia were reduced to just 195 runs in 73 overs on the first day. Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin bowled brilliantly for India. After this great performance of the team, people on social media are trolling Virat Kohli for captaincy.

Fans of Indian cricket after BCCI announced Ajinkya Rahane as the captain of the Indian team for the second Test in place of Virat Kohli Fans: – virat kohli kaha hai ?? Le * captain kohli pic.twitter.com/dDeIhsmKGA– 👷𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚒 𝚖𝚊𝚗👷👉🏗️ (@Er_jaSsHbharti) December 25, 2020

Virat kholi after watching Ajinkya Rahane do the Captaincy.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/T5i6q0Iu4b – Mirchi Teja (@JaiswalTanmay) December 26, 2020

Indian team everytime Ajinkya Rahane captains the side in the absence of Virat Kohli #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/dc180IzHNR – Vinesh Prabhu (@ vlp1994) December 26, 2020

After being piled on for just 36 runs in the second innings of Day-Night in Adelaide on the first day and losing the eighth wicket, the Indian team under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane showed amazing spirit on the first day of the Boxing Day Test and the Australian batsmen Did not give opportunities to form a big partnership. India made four changes in this match and gave opener Shubman Gill and pacer Mohammad Siraj a chance to make a test debut while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant returned to the team. India have scored 36 runs after losing one wicket at the end of the day’s play after the Australian innings. The team is currently 159 runs away from Australia in the first innings, with nine wickets left.

