Ind vs Aus: Players from India and Australia paid tribute to former cricketer Dean Jones at their home ground Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) before the ‘Boxing Day’ Test began. Jones’s wife, daughters and legendary Australian cricketer Ellen Border were also present on the occasion. Jones’ family and former Australia captain Border also participated in a farewell on the tea break during the second Test.

Border, Jones’ wife Jane and daughters Agusta and Phoebe walk long from the Melbourne Cricket Ground boundary. Jones had a baggy green cap, sunglasses and Kookaburra bat in his hand. He placed his heritage on the ‘Great Southern Stand’ end of the ground.

After this, 12th player of India and Australia KL Rahul (India) and James Pattinson (Australia) placed these things in a seat adjacent to the boundary. 30,000 spectators gathered on the ground greeted it with applause.

Please tell that Jones died of a heart attack in Mumbai in September this year. He went there for the Indian Premier League commentary. Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee, who was with Jones in the last few hours, told Fox Sports, “It was a perfect tribute to him. Everyone loves him a lot.”

Indian bowlers dominated the first day

The first day of the Boxing Day Test was named after the Indian bowlers. After winning the toss, the Australian team came out to bat first and scored only 195 runs in the first innings. In response, by the end of the day’s play, India has scored 36 runs at the loss of one wicket. For India, Shubman Gill 28 and Cheteshwar Pujara are at the crease by scoring 07 runs. Earlier in the bowling, Jasprit Bumrah took four and R Ashwin took three wickets. Debut man Mohammad Siraj got two successes.

