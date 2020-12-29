IND Vs AUS Boxing Day Test: In the second Test match played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia has suffered a crushing defeat by India by 8 wickets. With this victory, India have equalized 1-1 in the four-match series. Australia took the lead after defeating India by 8 wickets in Adelaide. Australian captain Tim Paine said that he was very disappointed because his team played bad cricket.

Australia had a very disappointing performance in this match and none of its batsmen could score a half-century in this match. Australia scored 195 runs in the first innings and managed to score 200 runs in the second innings.

After the match, Penn said, “Very disappointing. We played poorly. Our performance was disappointing at some crucial moments of the match. India deserves credit for this win. The Indian team allowed us to make mistakes in bat, ball and even field.” But forced. And if you make such mistakes while playing with a quality team, then you have to pay the price. “

Praised green

The captain, however, praised youngster Cameron Green. Penn said, “Green showed his temperament that he would play more matches. He would get better with every match and it is very interesting.”

The biggest problem for Australia in this series is the inability of world number one batsman Steve Smith to score runs. Steve Smith has managed to score just 10 runs in four innings. The Australian team is completely dependent on Smith and because of his not running, the performance of the team has been severely affected.

Good news about Rohit Sharma’s association with Team India, Captain Rahane released update