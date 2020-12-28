Team India have been all out for 326 on the third day of the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between India and Australia. On the basis of this score, Team India strengthened their pan in the second Test by taking a lead of 131 runs in the first innings. Ajinkya Rahane scored 112 runs for Team India. Rahane returned to the pavilion after scoring 112 runs.

Interestingly, Ajinkya Rahane is run out for the first time in a Test match. This was his 112th inning in Test cricket. He has never been runout in Test innings so far. It is also interesting that he was runout only after scoring 112 runs in the 112th innings.

Record is in the name of Kapil Dev

The record of not having a long runout in Test matches is in the name of former Indian captain Kapil Dev. Kapil Dev was run out after missing 184 innings in Tests. Kapil Dev is followed by England’s Johnny Bairstow, who was runout after 123 Test innings.

Mudassir Nazar, the third player who has not been runout in long innings in Tests, has been runout after 116 innings. At the fourth place is Paul Collingwood of England. Collingwood did not runout until 115 Test innings. After Collingwood, Graeme Hick is the only England player who has not been runout for 114 innings. Graeme Hick is followed by Dean Elgar of South Africa who was run out after playing 111 Test innings.

