Melbourne: Tamil Nadu left-arm fast bowler T. Natarajan was included in the Indian team on Friday for the remaining two matches of the four-match Test series against Australia. Earlier, Shardul Thakur was included in the team in the second Test in place of Mohammed Shami.

Umesh Yadav’s calf muscle was stretched on the third day of the second Test match played in BCCI (Melbourne. He will not be able to recover from this injury before the remaining two matches of the series. “” All India senior The selection committee has included T. Natarajan in the squad in place of Yadav. Shardul Thakur has been included in the Test team in place of Mohammed Shami after the experienced fast bowler before the Boxing Day Test. Shami’s right hand hairline fractures Was.

Both Shami and Umesh Yadav will be staying at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for the rehabilitation of their injuries. Yorker specialist 29-year-old Natarajan went on this tour as a net bowler but he managed to make it to the T20 International and ODI team. He also took eight wickets in four matches during this period (two in ODIs and six in T20). He has played 20 first-class matches for Tamil Nadu and will now be available for selection in the Test team. Earlier, Rohit Sharma, who has recovered from injury, also joined the team after completing 14 days of isolation in Sydney. The series is at 1-1 and its third match will be played in Sydney from January 7.

Indian Test team: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket keeper), Jaspreet Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T. Natarajan.

