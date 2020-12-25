Ind vs Aus: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that the Indian team management has created ‘insecurity’ among the players and the decision to rotate between Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant is ‘unfair’ to both wicketkeepers. Saha, who was in poor form in the first Test in Adelaide, has been dropped from the second Test team in Melbourne. Gambhir has asked that if Pant fails in the next two matches, will the same thing be done to him.

He said, “It is unfortunate that Saha played just one Test in the series and was dismissed. He said on YouTube channel ‘Sports Today’, “What would Pant do if Pant could not play well in the second and third Tests. Will Saha be put in the team again? ”

He said that the players feel safe not from the words but from the actions which the current team management could not do. He said, “That is the reason why the team is looking unstable because there is no sense of security in anyone.” A sense of security is very important in professional sports. Every player who plays for the country is talented.

Gambhir said, “They need security and assurance that the management will support them when the time comes.” He said that no one other than India rotates the wicketkeepers.

He said, “Both Pant and Saha have been getting injustice for a long time. They are chosen according to the circumstances. It is not done with wicketkeepers, it happens with bowlers.

