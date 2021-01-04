India vs Australia: The Border-Gavaskar Trophy being played between India and Australia has come at a very exciting turn. After losing in the first Test played in Adelaide, India made a great comeback in Melbourne and equalized the series 1-1. Now both teams will be face to face in Sydney on 7 January. Many big records can also be made in the third Test played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Let’s take a look at the records that can be made during the third Test in Sydney.

India can win in Sydney after 42 years

Let us know that the last time India won a Test match was in 1978 in Sydney. In such a situation, Team India can win here after 42 years. India has played a total of 12 Tests in Sydney so far, in which it has won only one. At the same time, Australia has registered five wins against India here.

Cheteshwar Pujara can become the 11th Indian to achieve this milestone

After scoring 97 runs in Sydney, Pujara can become the 11th Indian batsman to complete 6,000 runs in Test cricket. So far, Pujara has scored 5,903 runs in 79 Tests. Although Pujara’s performance in the last two Tests has been extremely poor, the Sydney pitch could suit him.

Nathan Lyon can touch 400 figures

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has taken 394 wickets in 98 Tests. In such a situation, in the third Test against India, they can take 400 wickets in Test cricket with six wickets. If he manages to do so, he will become the sixth bowler in the world to take 400 wickets in Tests. Before Lyon, only two bowlers for Australia could take 400 wickets in Tests.

David Warner can name this record

David Warner is expected to play in the third Test in Sydney. Warner likes Sydney’s ground. Here he has scored 732 runs at an average of 66.54, including four centuries. If Warner also scores a century against India here, he will become the second batsman to score the highest century in Sydney.

