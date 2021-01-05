Ind vs Aus 3rd Test: India and Australia will face each other in the third Test match starting in Sydney on Thursday. At the moment, both teams are 1-1 in the four-match Test series. In such a situation, both teams would like to win the third Test every year. India would like to keep the rhythm of victory won at Melbourne Cricket Ground. At the same time, Australia team would like to move forward forgetting the crushing defeat in the second Test. However, the selection of the team for the third Test will be the biggest concern for both teams.

Even before the match, the Indian team has suffered a big setback. KL Rahul has been ruled out of the four-match Test series with Australia. KL Rahul suffered a left wrist injury during net practice. In the third test match, many major changes can be seen in both teams. Rohit Sharma’s comeback and T Natarajan’s debut could be in the Indian team. Rohit Sharma has been named the vice-captain of the team for the remaining two matches. Rohit Sharma can replace Mayank Agarwal in the third Test and can handle the opening with Shubman Gill. Manik Aggarwal has failed to make an impact in the two matches played in this series.

Earlier, Rohit was seen playing in the IPL 2020. On the other hand, young bowler T Natarajan can get a chance in the playing XI in the third Test. Natarajan has impressed everyone with his bowling debut in ODIs and T20s.

The return of opening pair David Warner and Will Pukowski in the third Test match can be seen. Both batsmen were injured due to which both were not part of the Australian team in the first two Tests.

Let us know that many Indian veteran cricketers have been out of the series due to injury. In which Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami is out in the first Test and Umesh Yadav is injured in the second Test. At the same time, Team India has received a setback as KL Rahul.