India vs Australia 3rd Test: The Indian cricket team left for Sydney today, where it is to play its third Test match against Australia from January 7. The team management has denied the players to go outside the hotel except for training. A BCCI source confirmed this and said that the players have been asked to stay within the bio security bubble and be confined to the hotel-ground-hotel.

A video of five Indian players – Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Navdeep Saini eating inside a restaurant in Melbourne – went viral, which was considered a violation of Cricket Australia’s bio security bubble. This step has been taken after this.

The advice from the team management means that the players will remain in strict quarantine for the next two weeks. After Sydney, the team will also be in strict quartin in Brisbane. On Monday, BCCI and Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed that the Kovid-19 Test of players, support staff, officials of both teams has come negative.

The BCCI issued a statement on Monday morning saying, “The RT-PCR test of the Indian team players and support staff was done on January 3, 2021. All the tests have come negative.” At the same time, CA spokesman has confirmed that the test of Australian players and match officials has also come negative.

It is worth noting that these tests were part of the standard procedure of both the teams and they have nothing to do with the investigation of violations by Indian players.

Also read-

Video: Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis hit such a long six, the ball fell home away from the stadium

Ind vs Aus: Big change in viewership for Sydney Test, now only 25 percent fans will be able to come to the stadium