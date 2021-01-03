IND Vs AUS: Team Australia is not taking the name of the difficulties being reduced on the Australian tour. Team India is upset with the injury of their fast bowlers in the Test series against Australia. Now due to the sending of five players including Navdeep Saini in isolation due to breaking the Kovid protocol, Team India’s difficulty has increased further. The third Test match between Team India and Australia is to be played in Sydney on 7 January.

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini have been sent into isolation after a video went viral. In the video, all these players are seen eating inside a restaurant in Melbourne. After the video surfaced, the BCCI and CA have started investigation in this regard and sent these five players in isolation. If these players do not come out of isolation in time, it can increase the difficulty for India.

Extremely strict lockdown is applicable in Sydney

Two of the five players Gill and Pant were part of the team in the second Test match. In the third Test match, both of these places are almost confirmed. Rohit recently returned after completing a 14-day quarantine. He was a quarantine in Sydney and came to Melbourne on Wednesday after completing 14 days. He can replace Mayank Agarwal in the third Test match. He has been named vice-captain of the team for the remaining two Tests.

When the isolation of these five players will be completed, it is not sure and hence there is a crisis on the team combination in the third Test. If we assume that if any one of these Kovid-19 turns out positive, then all five players will be out, along with the players who have come in contact with all these, they can hardly play in the Test. In such a situation, the entire team may have to undergo testing and isolation.

These five players have been asked to train separately. It is also possible that these people go to Sydney separately on January 4. The Indian team may have to follow strict lockdowns in Sydney and Brisbane.

