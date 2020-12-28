IND Vs AUS Boxing Day Test Match: In the second match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy being played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Team India managed to get a lead of 131 runs in the first innings against Australia. In response to Australia’s 195 runs, Team India scored 326 runs and this is the second time in this series when India has an edge over Australia on the basis of first innings. Team India’s old test record is a witness to the fact that after gaining a lead of more than 100 runs on the basis of first innings, the chances of Team India winning the match have become very strong.

Whenever Team India has scored more than 100 runs while batting in the second innings in Test cricket, then its chances of winning are quite high. Team India has so far scored more than 100 runs over the opposing team, batting in the second innings in 62 Tests. Out of these, Team India has won on 41 occasions, while 20 Tests have been drawn.

Only got lost once

Team India, after batting in the second innings of the match, has faced defeat only once after gaining a lead of more than 100 runs. Team India had to face defeat in the Galle Test against Sri Lanka in 2015 despite taking a lead of over 100 runs.

Let us know that after making a lead of more than 100 runs on the opposing team in the second consecutive match, Team India has never faced defeat. Team India was successful in gaining an edge over Australia in the Adelaide Test as well. India, however, lost the Adelaide Test to Australia by 8 wickets.

