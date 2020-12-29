In retaliation for the crushing defeat at Adelaide, the Indian cricket team equaled 1–1 in the four-match series with an eight-wicket win over Australia in the fourth day of the Melbourne Test on Tuesday. After Australia were allotted for 200 runs at lunch, India got the target of just 70 runs which they achieved by losing two wickets. India had scored 326 runs after dismissing Australia for 195 runs in the first innings. This win will certainly bring ointment to the wounds found in Adelaide with their minimum Test score being dismissed for 36 runs.

IND vs AUS: ICC impose heavy penalty on Kangaroo team after losing to India, loss in World Test Championship point table

Along with this, Ajinkya Rahane also scored a century in the first innings with his skilful captaincy, in the absence of his regular captain and ICC’s best cricketer of the decade, Virat Kohli. Under Rahane’s captaincy, India has won all the three Tests played so far, including two against Australia and one against Afghanistan. Chasing a smaller target, India lost the wickets of Mayank Agarwal (five) and Cheteshwar Pujara (three) in the second innings. Subsequently however, Shubman Gill (35 off 36 balls) and Rahane (27 off 40 balls) led the team to victory. Following this defeat, the Kangaroo team has been fined 40% of match fees for the slow over rate by the ICC, as well as four points from the team in the World Table Championship points table. See the latest point table of the World Test Championship-

R Ashwin told, what made Team India come back strongly

Team M W L D Series PT % PCT Australia 12 8 3 1 4 322 0.766 India 11 8 3 0 5 390 0.722 New zealand 9 5 4 0 4 300 0.625 England 15 8 4 3 4 292 0.608 Pakistan 8 2 3 3 4 166 0.395 Sri Lanka 4 1 2 1 2 80 0.333 West indies 7 1 6 0 3 40 0.111 South Africa 7 1 6 0 2 24 0.100 Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 2 0 0.000

Aus vs Ind: Team India won the Melbourne Test, Wasim Jaffer trolled Michael Vaughn’s tweet with a clean sweep

What is the system of points of ICC World Test Championship-

In fact, according to the point system of the World Test Championship, if you win a two-match series, you will get 60 points, 30 points if you tie and 20 points of the draw, while there will not be a single point if you lose. No matter how many series of matches, the losing team will not get a point. In the three-match series, there will be 40 points for winning, 20 points for tie and 13 points for draw.

The winning team in the four-match series will have 30 points, 15 points if a tie and 10 points are drawn. Whereas in the five-match series, there will be 24 points for winning, 12 points for tie and eight points for draw. (Both teams will have identical points if there is a tie and a draw.)