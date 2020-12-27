IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test Match, Day 2 Tea, Highlights: On the second day of the second Test match with Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on Sunday after the end of the second session, they have scored 189 runs after losing 5 wickets in their first innings. India lost two wickets in this session. In this session India lost the wickets of Hanuma Vihari (21) and Rishabh Pant (29). India is still 6 runs behind compared to the hosts’ first innings score of 195 runs. Rahane is unbeaten on 53 off 121 balls with the help of five fours while Ravindra Jadeja is supporting him by scoring four runs.

Bowling first after losing the toss, India bowled the hosts ‘first innings for 195 runs on the very first day on the basis of their bowlers’ brilliant performance. After this, by the end of the day, India had scored 36 runs after losing the wicket of Mayank Agarwal (0).

Cheteshwar Pujara, playing seven and his first Test, Shubman Gill returned unbeaten on 28 runs. In the first session of the second day, the Indian batsmen and host bowlers and fielders played with luck. Some snickers, some catches were missed and some very good balls did not get wickets.

Between them, Pujara and Gill completed a 61-run partnership. Gill added 17 runs to his previous day’s score. Yesterday, he hit five fours and today he planted three. Even before Gill was able to complete his memorable half-century, Pat Cummins gave India a second blow by catching him in the hands of captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine.

Gill faced 65 balls and hit eight fours. Captain Ajinkya Rahane now came on the wicket to support Pujara but after adding three runs to the total score, Penn caught Pujara in the first slip on a superb ball from Cummins.

Pujara’s wicket fell at a total of 64. Pujara faced 70 balls and scored 17 runs with the help of a four. After this, Hanuma Vihari and Captain Rahane did not let the team do any more damage. Both played 26 minutes off 80 balls for the fourth wicket, playing with restraint till lunch.

After lunch, both of them reached the score of 100, but on the total of 116, Nathan Lyon forced Vihari to go to the pavilion by implicating him in his jaw. Steve Smith caught Vihari’s catch slip. Vihari scored 21 runs with the help of two fours facing 66 balls.

After this, Pant came to support the captain. Pant made some good shots. Pant and Rahane added 57 runs off 87 balls for the fifth wicket. Pant’s wicket fell at a total of 173. His wicket was taken by Mitchell Starc. Pant faced 40 balls and hit three fours.

India are 0–1 behind in the four-match series. Australia defeated India by 8 wickets in the day-night test played in Adelaide. This was recorded in the pages of Test history as the Indian team was reduced to 36 runs in the second innings, which is the lowest total of their innings in Test history.

